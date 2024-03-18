Marion Wealth Management Buys 1,528 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Marion Wealth Management grew its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 122.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at $28,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Price Performance

GPC stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $153.47. 988,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.60. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $174.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPC has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Genuine Parts

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.