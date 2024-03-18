Marion Wealth Management Makes New Investment in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD)

Marion Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 59,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000. Marion Wealth Management owned approximately 1.48% of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 919.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 619,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,846,000 after purchasing an additional 558,480 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 4,119.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 437,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,370,000 after buying an additional 427,161 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 51.3% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 194,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 65,912 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $797,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 27,354 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,031 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average is $18.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.1339 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd.

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (IGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims to generate income from a long position in SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and call spreads utilizing FLEX options. The fund gains exposure through a wholly-owned subsidiary. IGLD was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

