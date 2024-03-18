Marion Wealth Management Invests $1.23 Million in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Marion Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,715 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Petix & Botte Co boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 100.0% in the second quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 5,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1,494.0% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 304,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,893,000 after acquiring an additional 285,047 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 715.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 30,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 26,812 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter worth approximately $10,543,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter worth approximately $2,401,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PWR. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total transaction of $142,567.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,954 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,597.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $2,271,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,502.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total transaction of $142,567.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,597.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,024 shares of company stock worth $10,981,819 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $243.81. The company had a trading volume of 527,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.74 and a one year high of $246.96.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.