Marion Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Marion Wealth Management boosted its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 63.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, City State Bank grew its position in Albemarle by 60.0% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $220.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.70.

Albemarle Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Albemarle stock traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,880,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,568,781. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.75 and a 200 day moving average of $138.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.62. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $106.69 and a 1-year high of $247.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 11.99%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

