Marion Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Marion Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,885 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 900.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,903,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $115,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,838 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 145.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,960,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,483 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.35.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,644.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,644.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,428 shares of company stock valued at $23,211,617. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock traded up $3.06 on Monday, hitting $478.89. 2,072,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,467,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $446.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $346.31 and a 1-year high of $482.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $455.40 and its 200 day moving average is $422.74.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.