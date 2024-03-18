Marion Wealth Management Buys Shares of 147,147 iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Marion Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 147,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,000. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF makes up about 1.2% of Marion Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Marion Wealth Management owned approximately 0.58% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,597,000 after acquiring an additional 842,486 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,076,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,119,000 after acquiring an additional 534,386 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 352.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 680,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,838,000 after purchasing an additional 530,189 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $16,895,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 360.5% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 138,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 191,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,970. The company has a market cap of $665.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 0.53. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $24.14 and a 1-year high of $29.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.97.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.302 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.11%. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s payout ratio is -62.80%.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

