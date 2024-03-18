Insider Buying: Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Senior Officer Purchases 7,490 Shares of Stock

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Alfredo Alonso acquired 7,490 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.70 per share, with a total value of C$65,163.00.
Martinrea International Stock Performance
MRE stock traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$11.60. 128,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,707. Martinrea International Inc. has a one year low of C$11.10 and a one year high of C$15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$906.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
Martinrea International Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Martinrea International’s payout ratio is 10.36%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Martinrea International Company Profile
Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.
