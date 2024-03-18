Insider Buying: Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Senior Officer Purchases 7,490 Shares of Stock

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Alfredo Alonso acquired 7,490 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.70 per share, with a total value of C$65,163.00.

Martinrea International Stock Performance

MRE stock traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$11.60. 128,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,707. Martinrea International Inc. has a one year low of C$11.10 and a one year high of C$15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$906.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Martinrea International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Martinrea International’s payout ratio is 10.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on MRE shares. Scotiabank cut Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$18.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities cut shares of Martinrea International from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Paradigm Capital lowered their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$24.00 to C$21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.21.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.

See Also

