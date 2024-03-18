Digital Financial Exchange One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.04 Million (DIFX)

Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Digital Financial Exchange has a market cap of $48.31 million and $2.04 million worth of Digital Financial Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Digital Financial Exchange has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One Digital Financial Exchange token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000264 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Digital Financial Exchange

Digital Financial Exchange launched on September 6th, 2021. Digital Financial Exchange’s total supply is 550,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,250,000 tokens. Digital Financial Exchange’s official Twitter account is @difx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digital Financial Exchange is difx.com. The official message board for Digital Financial Exchange is difxio.medium.com. The Reddit community for Digital Financial Exchange is https://reddit.com/r/difx_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Digital Financial Exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “DIFX consists of three main components: the exchange, the wallet, and the cross-asset platform. At DIFX, users can invest and trade across different asset classes on a single interface. The ERC-20 DIFX token is a medium of exchange for users to anonymously make payments and transactions instantly around the world. Additionally, token holders enjoy trading discounts of up to 50% of trading fees on DIFX Exchange whilst being able to leverage 10 times the total DIFX token value on any asset class listed on the exchange.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Financial Exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Financial Exchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Financial Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

