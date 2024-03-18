Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Director Steven Harold Nigro Acquires 20,000 Shares

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) Director Steven Harold Nigro bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $30,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,225.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Maiden Price Performance

Shares of MHLD stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $1.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,766. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $2.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $169.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Maiden alerts:

Institutional Trading of Maiden

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Maiden by 357.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,424,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458,614 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Maiden by 158.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,747,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,404 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Maiden by 413.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,138,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 916,463 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maiden during the second quarter valued at about $1,338,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Maiden by 387.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 709,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 564,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th.

View Our Latest Report on MHLD

Maiden Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.