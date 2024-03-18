AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) CEO Buys $25,000.14 in Stock

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas K. Equels purchased 75,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,430.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

AIM ImmunoTech Trading Up 13.6 %

AIM ImmunoTech stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.38. 356,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,938. The company has a market cap of $18.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of -0.13. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.46.

Get AIM ImmunoTech alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AIM ImmunoTech

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AIM ImmunoTech by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in AIM ImmunoTech by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 13,148 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 23.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech during the second quarter worth $25,000. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AIM ImmunoTech

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AIM ImmunoTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIM ImmunoTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.