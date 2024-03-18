KickToken (KICK) Price Hits $0.0235

KickToken (KICK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 18th. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $430.26 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for $0.0235 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KickToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00005845 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00026086 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00015107 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001578 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,227.61 or 0.99883921 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00010490 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.25 or 0.00141522 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken (KICK) is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.02348807 USD and is down -0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $769.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.