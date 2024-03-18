Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Insider Patrick J. Haveron Purchases 10,000 Shares

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) insider Patrick J. Haveron purchased 10,000 shares of Maiden stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,175,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,704.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Maiden Trading Up 9.7 %

MHLD stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.69. The stock had a trading volume of 247,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,766. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $169.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.79. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $2.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Maiden by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Maiden by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 968,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 33,134 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Maiden by 21.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,851 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Maiden by 80.3% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 17,978 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Maiden in the second quarter valued at $1,338,000. 20.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

