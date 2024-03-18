Creditcoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $36.07 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00001251 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $270.21 million and $36.07 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003602 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000035 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,585,921 coins and its circulating supply is 320,798,691 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

