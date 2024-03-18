Range Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Range Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 118.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,088 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,840 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 0.9% of Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.48.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $43.11 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.75. The firm has a market cap of $182.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

