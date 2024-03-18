Strategic Investment Advisors MI Lowers Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI reduced its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DELL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 655.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,534,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934,878 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 59.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,376,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499,760 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 241.9% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,273,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,625 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $111,100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,023,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,866 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL stock opened at $107.80 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $131.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.78. The firm has a market cap of $76.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 165.52% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.445 dividend. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $250,613,593.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,155,323.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $250,613,593.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,155,323.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $2,193,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,856,016.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,117,643 shares of company stock valued at $473,377,212. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

