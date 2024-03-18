TerraClassicUSD Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $24.74 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $253.17 million and $24.74 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.24 or 0.00091606 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00010936 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00017906 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00017548 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003750 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00007901 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001402 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,965,663,734 coins and its circulating supply is 8,954,385,194 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

