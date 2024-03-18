Range Financial Group LLC Sells 3,203 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Range Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,203 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 2.0% of Range Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.7 %

AVGO stock opened at $1,256.47 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $601.29 and a twelve month high of $1,438.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,238.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1,040.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,643. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,643. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total value of $22,449,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,487,618.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,450 shares of company stock valued at $30,033,861. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,154.45.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

