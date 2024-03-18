Range Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for approximately 1.4% of Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its position in Booking by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $14,752,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,137 shares of company stock worth $7,476,491. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,697.38.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG opened at $3,413.98 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,392.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3,918.00. The company has a market capitalization of $116.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,569.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3,291.56.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $24.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

