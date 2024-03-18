Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 1,496 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $48.59 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.46 and a 1 year high of $49.35. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.72.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

