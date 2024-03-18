Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the quarter. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF makes up 1.3% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.51% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $4,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 680.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 79,300.0% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.77. The company had a trading volume of 17,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,683. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $29.91 and a twelve month high of $35.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.14.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.