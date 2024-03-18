North Star Investment Management Corp. Decreases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 311,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,771 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 0.7% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Pfizer by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,072,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Pfizer by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Pfizer by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after acquiring an additional 212,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,156,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,860,887. The company has a market capitalization of $157.09 billion, a PE ratio of 77.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.84. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $42.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

