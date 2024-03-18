Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 11,135 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares during the quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 5.6% during the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 347,761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 18,551 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 15.0% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 394,047 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,992,000 after purchasing an additional 51,336 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in General Motors by 10.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 147,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 14,002 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 95,281 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 520.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,762 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $69,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,656 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Performance

General Motors stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,845,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,684,080. The company has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.99. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $41.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

General Motors Increases Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.57%.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $608,055.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,628 shares in the company, valued at $3,948,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $608,055.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,948,078.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,526 shares of company stock worth $1,757,472. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.30 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

