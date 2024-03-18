Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,260 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TGT stock traded up $1.62 on Monday, reaching $165.84. 546,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,989,690. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $175.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $76.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Target from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Target from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Target from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.38.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

