Elastos One Day Volume Reaches $614,190.17 (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. In the last seven days, Elastos has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.52 or 0.00005267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $77.47 million and approximately $614,190.17 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos’ genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 25,473,708 coins and its circulating supply is 22,002,590 coins. Elastos’ official message board is elastos.info/news. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

