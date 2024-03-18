Ultra One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.02 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a market cap of $104.98 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000429 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66,853.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $388.20 or 0.00580675 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00051569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.10 or 0.00121313 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00017963 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001305 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 366,088,328 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 366,088,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.29600486 USD and is up 2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $2,301,286.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

