Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $5.17 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,364,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,233,000 after buying an additional 1,583,086 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,231,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,472,000 after buying an additional 895,629 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,749,602,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after buying an additional 20,165,188 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.30. The company had a trading volume of 13,007,649 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.79. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $107.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.