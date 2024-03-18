39,733 Shares in Hartford Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:QUVU) Bought by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:QUVU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 39,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

NYSEARCA:QUVU traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,733. Hartford Quality Value ETF has a 52 week low of $20.71 and a 52 week high of $24.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.21.

