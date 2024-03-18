39,733 Shares in Hartford Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:QUVU) Bought by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:QUVU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 39,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.
Hartford Quality Value ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:QUVU traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,733. Hartford Quality Value ETF has a 52 week low of $20.71 and a 52 week high of $24.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.21.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hartford Quality Value ETF
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Are We in a Bear Market? Signs, Implications and Current Trends
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 2 Dollar Stores Taking Different Paths to Profitability
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Semis, Nvidia Set for Big Moves as GTC Conference Kicks Off
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUVU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:QUVU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Quality Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Quality Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.