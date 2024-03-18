Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $68,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGU stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.40. The company had a trading volume of 198,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,782. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $85.91 and a twelve month high of $113.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.01.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.337 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

