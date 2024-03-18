BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $8.24, but opened at $9.00. BrightSpring Health Services shares last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 109,800 shares.

Specifically, insider James F. Mattingly, Jr. purchased 12,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,450.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 128,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,766. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Phipps bought 12,300 shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $100,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,130.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Mattingly, Jr. bought 12,280 shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.18 per share, with a total value of $100,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,766. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on BrightSpring Health Services from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BrightSpring Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, BrightSpring Health Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. BrightSpring Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

