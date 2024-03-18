Bowman & Co S.C. Reduces Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Bowman & Co S.C. cut its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 479.6% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WELL has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.69.

Shares of WELL traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.61. The company had a trading volume of 148,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,914. The firm has a market cap of $52.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.73, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.38 and a 200-day moving average of $87.55. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.18 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 381.25%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

