Bowman & Co S.C. Boosts Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $210.55. 90,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,143. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $218.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.05%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LHX. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $783,919.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,346.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

