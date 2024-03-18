Bowman & Co S.C. Raises Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Bowman & Co S.C. increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,626,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,479,000 after purchasing an additional 140,488 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,607,000 after purchasing an additional 184,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 35.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,867,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,912,000 after acquiring an additional 146,006 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EL traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $148.84. The company had a trading volume of 317,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,495. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.07. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $260.46.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 203.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.71.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

