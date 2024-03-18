Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stake Lowered by Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,464 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 4.0% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $13,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after buying an additional 394,480,089 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298,820 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,737.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,502,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,593 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $128,190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after acquiring an additional 884,541 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,252. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $118.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

