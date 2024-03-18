Bowman & Co S.C. Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in Medtronic by 293.0% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 316,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 236,064 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in Medtronic by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 317.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE MDT traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.67. 773,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,318,758. The firm has a market cap of $111.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 87.90%.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.