Bowman & Co S.C. Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bowman & Co S.C. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,855 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of META stock traded up $7.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $491.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,071,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,828,047. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $443.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.91. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.64 and a 1-year high of $523.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.53.

Insider Activity

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 46,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.05, for a total value of $16,373,493.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 46,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.05, for a total value of $16,373,493.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.75, for a total transaction of $288,843.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,114,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,318,591 shares of company stock valued at $590,626,340. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

