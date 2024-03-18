Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Marcum Wealth LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,222,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,809 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 6.2% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $58,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $501,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 388,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,953,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 252,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 35,622 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $49.55 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.07. The company has a market cap of $121.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

