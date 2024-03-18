Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Gap Up to $7.25

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.25, but opened at $7.77. Falcon’s Beyond Global shares last traded at $7.77, with a volume of 502 shares trading hands.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 139,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Falcon’s Beyond Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment powerhouse and innovator in storytelling. The company develops, owns, and operates hotels, theme parks, and retail, dining, and entertainment venues. It also provides master planning, media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales for the themed entertainment industry.

Featured Articles

