Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.93

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.93 and last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 1375111 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average is $10.68.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

