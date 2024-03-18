Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Shares Gap Up to $21.76

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.76, but opened at $27.28. Nuvei shares last traded at $27.10, with a volume of 644,635 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVEI shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvei in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Nuvei from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nuvei has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.96. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -451.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Nuvei’s payout ratio is -666.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Nuvei by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,809 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Nuvei in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Nuvei in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth $914,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

