Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.48

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.48 and last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 37791 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Arko from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $645.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.30.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Arko had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 0.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arko Corp. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Arko’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

In other Arko news, major shareholder Morris Willner sold 2,792,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $18,878,185.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,683,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,983,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 32.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Arko by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Arko by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Arko by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 17,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Arko by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Arko by 149.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPM Petroleum segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

