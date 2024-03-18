Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.14

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.14 and last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 41836 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.94.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.44 and a 200 day moving average of $36.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $322,000.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

