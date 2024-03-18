Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.66

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 758459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on Luminar Technologies from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Luminar Technologies from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

Luminar Technologies Stock Up 7.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $772.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $3.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 195.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 714,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 472,778 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 612,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 221,929 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 172,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 555,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 51,400 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 609.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 87,930 shares during the period. 60.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

