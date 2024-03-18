ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $103.75

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $103.75 and last traded at $103.13, with a volume of 29968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.44.

ESAB has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ESAB from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of ESAB from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $689.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.51 million. ESAB had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ESAB Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. ESAB’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

In other news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $85,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $85,172.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Didier P. Teirlinck sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $248,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,833 shares of company stock worth $1,074,985 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ESAB by 2,222.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,391,000 after buying an additional 2,436,338 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ESAB by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,517,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,657,000 after buying an additional 1,920,386 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in ESAB by 2,239.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,569,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in ESAB during the second quarter worth $54,191,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in ESAB by 24.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,892,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,077,000 after purchasing an additional 566,224 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

