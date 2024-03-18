Short Interest in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Declines By 6.2%

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the February 14th total of 3,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DEA

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.34. 160,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,622. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.42 and a beta of 0.67. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 557.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2,550.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.