Short Interest in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Declines By 6.2%

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the February 14th total of 3,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 557.89%.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2,550.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
