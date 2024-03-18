Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,443,400 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the February 14th total of 1,538,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34.3 days.
Capital Power Trading Up 1.1 %
CPXWF stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $27.96. 21,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,148. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day moving average of $28.00. Capital Power has a twelve month low of $25.79 and a twelve month high of $34.51.
About Capital Power
