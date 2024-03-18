Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,443,400 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the February 14th total of 1,538,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34.3 days.

Capital Power Trading Up 1.1 %

CPXWF stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $27.96. 21,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,148. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day moving average of $28.00. Capital Power has a twelve month low of $25.79 and a twelve month high of $34.51.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

