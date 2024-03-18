Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 483,300 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the February 14th total of 516,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,416.5 days.

Avolta Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Avolta stock traded up $1.01 on Monday, reaching $40.78. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.91 and a 200 day moving average of $37.65. Avolta has a one year low of $33.11 and a one year high of $50.87.

About Avolta

Avolta AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, RegStaer, Autogrill, Hellenic Duty Free, HMSHost, and World Duty Free brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

