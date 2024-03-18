Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 483,300 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the February 14th total of 516,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,416.5 days.
Avolta Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of Avolta stock traded up $1.01 on Monday, reaching $40.78. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.91 and a 200 day moving average of $37.65. Avolta has a one year low of $33.11 and a one year high of $50.87.
About Avolta
