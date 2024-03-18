Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA) Short Interest Down 6.3% in February

Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the February 14th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Coya Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of COYA stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.00. 41,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,660. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.09. Coya Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coya Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coya Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coya Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Coya Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Coya Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

About Coya Therapeutics

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

