Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Short Interest Update

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the February 14th total of 1,100,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 387,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Kirby in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Get Kirby alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on KEX

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 18,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total transaction of $1,537,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,673,130.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total value of $1,537,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,673,130.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $145,508.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,436 shares of company stock worth $4,267,842 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 87.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 404 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 293.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirby Price Performance

Shares of KEX traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.90. 20,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Kirby has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $90.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.91.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $799.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.70 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kirby will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirby Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.