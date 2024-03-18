Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.17

Shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.17 and last traded at $18.93, with a volume of 47137 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIHL shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Fidelis Insurance alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIHL

Fidelis Insurance Stock Up 1.2 %

Fidelis Insurance Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelis Insurance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Fidelis Insurance in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelis Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelis Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelis Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.