Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.64

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.64 and last traded at $7.47, with a volume of 89336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.
Ranpak Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average is $4.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $615.41 million, a P/E ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 2.23.
Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ranpak
About Ranpak
Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.
